Sancho, Ndidi & Kane picked out as 'dream' Man Utd additions by Hargreaves

The former Red Devils star feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be prioritising another winger, holding midfielder and centre-half in the summer

need to favour “quality over quantity” in the summer transfer market, says Owen Hargreaves, with Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Ndidi and Harry Kane considered to sit on a “dream” wish list.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be back in the market for another frontman given the success being enjoyed by Odion Ighalo during an initial loan spell at Old Trafford.

Hargreaves admits that may keep striker Kane out of United’s reach, with big money going to be required in any deal for the prolific captain.

United may well look to recruit on the right wing, holding midfield and at centre-back, however, with suitable options considered to be available for the Red Devils, including Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho.

It could be that they also head back to Leicester, having signed Harry Maguire in 2019, to land another established Premier League star in international Ndidi.

Hargreaves told Premier League Productions on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs: “It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.

“If you can have a Jadon Sancho – they need a right winger – Sancho playing off the right would make a huge difference.

“[Jude] Bellingham is 16 or 17, he’s going to be a super player but you need someone right now.

“I think they need an Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there.

“I think they also need a left-sided centre-back.

“They have [Victor] Lindelof, [Harry] Maguire, [Eric] Bailly but a left-sided centre-back would make a big difference.”

On the potential search for another goalscorer, Hargreaves added: “Harry Kane is the dream but they don’t desperately need him.”

Solskjaer has already admitted to spending time planning summer recruitment business and can turn his attention back to those efforts over the next couple of weeks as English and European football shuts down during the ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.