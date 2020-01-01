Sancho makes more history with 25th Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund

The England international winger has re-written the history books in the German top-flight, with a notable landmark reached while still in his teens

Jadon Sancho has made more history at by recording a 25th goal before reaching his 20th birthday.

The international was on target once more in his latest outing against Union Berlin.

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when Sancho opened the scoring for Lucien Favre’s title hopefuls.

That effort was a 12th of the season for the highly-rated winger in the German top-flight.

It also took him to a notable landmark – one achieved while still in his teens.

No player in Bundesliga history has been this prolific at such an earlyy stage of their career.

Sancho will not turn 20 until March 25, giving him plenty of time to add even more strikes to his ever-growing collection.

25 - @Sanchooo10 became the first player in the #Bundesliga history to reach the mark of 25 Bundesliga goals before his 20th birthday. Unique. #BVBFCU @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/rqi3e8xGBR — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 1, 2020

Sancho has reached a quarter-century of goals in the Bundesliga through just 64 appearances.

He burst onto the scene shortly after arriving from in 2017.

The brave decision was taken to leave the comfort zone of life in his homeland for a new challenge in continental Europe.

Dortmund were prepared to give the youngster a senior stage on which to thrive.

It did not take long for Sancho to make his mark and earn a call-up to the full England squad.

He has continued to unlock further potential from that point and has been a regular source of goals and assists for Dortmund.

His account was opened in April 2018 during a meeting with .

Sancho then recorded 12 league efforts in the following campaign and has been able to match that mark in 2019-20.

He has already set a new personal high of 15 goals across all competitions this term but has time on his side to add even more.

Dortmund need him to keep providing inspiration as they seek to chase down another top-flight crown.

Favre now boasts plenty of firepower on his books.

Alongside Sancho and Co, the January addition of Erling Haaland has delivered immediate reward - with records tumbling around him as well.

6 + 77 - Erling #Haaland has scored with each of his first shots on target in the #Bundesliga. Also his six 6 goals after 77 minutes are a new Bundesliga record. Clinical. #BVBFCU @Blackyellow @Bundesliga_EN pic.twitter.com/xNdL1FaUnX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 1, 2020

The Norwegian, who netted a hat-trick off the bench on debut, was included from the off against Union Berlin.

Three minutes after Sancho hit the net, another teenage talent got his name on the scoresheet.