Sancho & Haaland fire Dortmund to fifth DFB Pokal crown with victory over RB Leipzig

BVB saw off Julian Nagelsmann's side in comfortable fashion to lift the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland have fired Borussia to Dortmund to their fifth DFB Pokal crown by scoring in a final victory over RB Leipzig.

Dortmund ran out 4-1 winners at the Olympiastadion to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Sancho scored twice to complement Haaland's strike in the first half and give Dortmund a commanding 3-0 lead, and the Norwegian wrapped up the win late on to render Dani Olmo's second-half effort for Leipzig as nothing more than a consolation.

Dortmund's night of glory in Berlin

Sancho opened the scoring in Thursday's final after just five minutes when he cut in on his right foot from the far side of the box and curled an unstoppable effort past Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig net.

Dortmund found themselves 2-0 up just before the hour mark, with Haaland producing a trademark finish after outmuscling Dayot Upamecano.

Sancho grabbed his second just before the interval to leave Leipzig with a mountain to climb, tapping in from close range after being teed up by Marcos Reus.

Olmo gave Leipzig hope of a comeback with a stunning strike from 25 yards in the 71st minute, but BVB ultimately closed the game out via a mishit Haaland effort three minutes from time to secure the title.

Sancho makes history

Sancho is now the first English player to score a brace in the DFB Pokal and the youngest of any nationality to achieve the feat at the age of 21 years and 49 days.

The winger's latest double takes his tally for the season to 15 goals from 35 matches, and he also has 19 assists to his name.

What's next?

Dortmund now turn their attention to the final two Bundesliga rounds of the 2020-21 campaign as they seek to secure a top-four finish.

Edin Terzic's side will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Mainz on Sunday and secure all three points against Bayer Leverkusen six days later.

