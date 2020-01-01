'Sancho can make the difference' - Hummels delighted after Dortmund vow to keep Man Utd target

The Germany defender is hopeful of success next campaign after BVB made their stance over the England international clear

Mats Hummels says Jadon Sancho can be “the player who makes the difference” for next season after the club announced they had made a final decision not to sell the winger this summer.

The England international is high on Manchester United’s wanted list and extensive talks have taken place between the two clubs over recent weeks.

Goal can confirm that the outfit want €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the 20-year-old, and the two clubs were said to be far apart on their negotiations last week despite claims an agreement had been reached.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak has impacted on ’s finances, meaning they are not willing to pay over the odds for any transfer, even one as high profile as Sancho.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are not under any financial pressure to sell and set their own unofficial deadline of August 10 on the deal, insisting if a transfer was not confirmed by that date then Sancho would be staying in .

With that deadline now set to pass without agreement, Sancho was included in the travelling Dortmund squad on Monday for their pre-season training camp in .

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc then publicly stated that Sancho, who has two years remaining on his current deal, would be staying at the club, insisting “the decision is final.”

Dortmund defender Hummels was unsurprisingly delighted at the news, telling reporters: "He can be the player who makes the difference. I'm happy that he is staying.”

Hummels also confirmed he is on the road to recovery after suffering an ankle injury in individual training at the end of last month.

The 31-year-old is also part of the squad travelling to Bad Ragaz for their pre-season training camp, which includes friendlies against Austrian sides SCR Altach on Wednesday and Vienna on Sunday.

"I'm completely on schedule,” he added. “I was able to do what was planned every day. It's only a matter of days before I can at least do part of the team training again.”

Dortmund begin their 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign against on Saturday, September 19.