Samuel Kalu's strike helps Bordeaux claim second away win of the season
After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nice on Saturday, Ricardo Gomes’ men bounced back from the loss with the Nigeria international leading the way.
The 21-year-old winger who made his 11th league appearance in the encounter opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Maxime Poundje providing the assist
Kalu featured for 64 minutes before making way for Toma Basic while Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken who was on parade for the hosts was replaced in the 76th minute.
With the win, Bordeaux
The young winger who has now scored three goals in his last five games will hope to continue the blistering performance when his side play host to Dijon on Saturday.