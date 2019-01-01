Samuel Kalu ends his Ligue 1 goal drought in Bordeaux win

The Super Eagles winger scored his first goal since January as the Girondins bagged maximum points in Wednesday's league outing

Samuel Kalu has ended his eight-month goal drought in the French with a successful effort in 's 3-1 victory over .

The 22-year-old started his seventh Ligue 1 game of the season on Wednesday night as Paulo Sousa's men defeated their hosts at Stade de la Licorne.

Kalu, who last scored a league goal against Angers on January 15, sealed the visitors win in the 73rd minute with a ferocious shot from outside the penalty area.

Article continues below

The winger was in action for 89 minutes before he was replaced by compatriot Josh Maja at the death of the encounter.

Wednesday's win stretched Bordeaux's unbeaten run to six games in the French top-flight since their opening day defeat to Angers.

The Girondins, currently placed fifth in the Ligue 1 table, will be hoping to maintain their fine form when they host leaders PSG for their next league outing on Saturday.