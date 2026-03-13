Sampdoria, supporters’ meeting: criticism of the club, support for the team and a petition for ‘fair and accessible’ football

An important initiative was taken by Sampdoria's organised supporters, who gathered yesterday evening, as planned a few days ago, in a rather symbolic location, 'Largo U.C. Sampdoria', in front of the Gradinata Sud stand, for a discussion between all the different factions that make up the heart of Sampdoria's fanbase. The initiative was organised by the Sud Blucerchiata groups and is part of the climate of protest that has been accompanying the Sampdoria environment for months now. During the meeting, a banner reading 'Hands off Sampdoria' was displayed, symbolising the position taken towards the current management.





During the meeting, the fans reiterated that the protests will continue in the coming weeks, taking various forms. “Our stance against the ownership is still active; we are protesting and will continue to do so not only with banners and chants, but on the streets and in person. We must be a thorn in their side," reports Il Secolo XIX. The organised groups also clarified their position towards the team, emphasising the distinction between protesting against the club and supporting the players during matches. However, their affection will be limited to the 90 minutes of play.

As the season draws to a close, the message remains focused above all on the need to support the team at the stadium. "They don’t deserve hugs and warm welcomes at the end of the match. But let’s be clear: when Sampdoria play, we still need a full stadium; if things don’t go as they should, we’ll make our voices heard. Right now, however, there are nine finals to come and we need everyone." No comment was made on the recent change of coach, with the transition from Foti-Gregucci to Lombardo. During the meeting, the launch of a petition for "fairer and more popular" football was also announced, which will be presented outside the stadium starting with Saturday's match. It will be possible to sign the petition at special gazebos outside the stadiums during matches. The initiative was launched by Sampdoria and inspired by a similar proposal by Arezzo fans, but it will involve numerous clubs around Italy.