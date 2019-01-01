Sammy Seabi: Polokwane City midfielder joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Seabi becomes Sundowns' third signing of the current transfer window following his departure from Rise and Shine

have completed the signing of Sammy Seabi from .

The 24-year-old had been linked with a possible move to the Brazilians for a while, and he has now put pen to paper after leaving Rise and Shine.

He began his new journey at Chloorkop on Friday, and he was presented in the Sundowns shirt at the of the final training session at the club's headquarters.

The midfielder is seen as a long-term replacement for Hlompho Kekana who has been ever-present for the Brazilians over the past five seasons.

Seabi is a utility player who can play both as a defensive and offensive midfielder.

It is unclear at this stage if Seabi has already been registered with the for the 2019/20 campaign and whether he will be part of the squad taking on SuperSport in the Brazilians' PSL opener.

His arrival has cast doubt on the future of Lucky Mohomi, who has struggled for game-time since joining the Brazilians from .

Sundowns have Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali as their other central midfielders.

Seabi has been playing in the top-flight since making his professional debut in 2015.

He featured 27 times for Polokwane City last season and found the back of the just once.

Seabi is Pitso Mosimane's third signing in the current transfer window following the arrivals of Mauricio Affonso and Nyiko Mobbie.

However, Mobbie will be loaned out to an unnamed club for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.