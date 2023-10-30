TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has revealed he went for former Kaizer Chiefs Samir Nurkovic owing to his quality and character.

Nurkovic was released by Chiefs in 2022

Royal AM signed and later dumped him

Why Ramovic signed the striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs released Nurkovic after his contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 season after recurring injuries.

Royal AM signed him but he did not make any competitive appearance, and his contract was illegally terminated.

Galaxy jumped on the opportunity to sign the 31-year-old who has since played four games across all competitions and scored one goal.

Ramovic has since explained why he went for the striker despite his injury record in recent years.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are a club that is not financially strong, so we have to get players that we know that the character is strong," Ramovic said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"If you are a player, you have all these kinds of things, you cannot be a bad player. Yes, you had a bad time but we want to see if he wants to come back.

"After I spoke to him and saw what a character he is, we decided to bring him in because I’m sure a quality player like Nurkovic will help us to get our goals come through.

"This is what he showed. After one month, he came back very strong – he was fitter and you could see the quality he had. I am absolutely sure he will help us in the long term to achieve our goals because he is a great player with a fantastic attitude and works very hard.

"We are just happy to have him in our squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galaxy have started the season quite well; they are placed eighth on the Premier Soccer League table with 12 points after playing nine matches.

If they sustain their current form, their chances of qualifying for the MTN8 by the end of the campaign will be high.

While Galaxy are enjoying a good season so far, Chiefs are missing players with a real character who can turn their struggles around.

WHAT NEXT: The Rockets are riding high in confidence after recent big results in Carling Knockout where they eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL having beaten Sekhukhune United 2-0 over the weekend.

Ramovic is expecting to have all his experienced players available to help the team give their best in the aforementioned competitions and the Nedbank Cup.

Nurkovic is definitely among the players who might make a difference for Galaxy.