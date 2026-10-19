Sami Al-Jaber, the former Al-Hilal legend, hailed his old club's display in a one-nil win over Al-Hazm in the tenth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The Saudi great insisted Italian coach Simone Inzaghi delivered a fine performance, developing his side's play and ironing out their errors at both ends of the pitch.

Read also: A refereeing expert springs a surprise regarding Al-Hilal and Al-Hazm: a penalty that was not awarded!

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme, Al-Jaber blamed Al-Hilal's forwards for wasting a string of chances that should have settled the match early. He admitted, though, that bad luck played its part in some efforts going begging before the team found the winning goal in the final minutes.

Al-Jaber praises Inzaghi's changes

The former Al-Hilal star said Inzaghi managed the encounter impressively, addressing the mistakes that surfaced in attack and defence. He praised the Italian's substitutions, which lifted the team's performance and kept the pressure on right up to the decisive moments.

Reading the game and stepping in at the right time, Al-Jaber added, proved one of the key factors behind the result. Al-Hilal struggled to convert their openings in front of Al-Hazm's goal before finally finding the net in the 89th minute.

Martinelli the secret, and Salem's return a fresh gain

Al-Jaber shone a light on Inzaghi's use of Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, calling it impressive and crucial to settling the tie. The forward scored the winner in the 89th minute to hand his side three precious points in the race for the summit.

Salem Al-Dawsari's return to action, Al-Jaber reckoned, is a major boost for Al-Hilal, given the experience and attacking threat the captain brings.

The win over Al-Hazm took Al-Hilal to 24 points, keeping them in the hunt for top spot, two points behind Al-Qadsiah. The leaders still have a game in hand, against Al-Ahli.







