Sameehg Doutie: Hunger will decide Bidvest Wits' clash with Orlando Pirates

The former South Africa youth international says it is difficult to predict the winner between the Clever Boys and Bucs

Ex- Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits winger Sameehg Doutie says it is difficult to predict Saturday's clash between his former clubs in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match.

Doutie, who plays for IVK Varnamo winger in the Swedish Superettan, explained that both sides will want to win the match in order to exert pressure on .

“It’s not going to be an easy match on Saturday because both teams are fighting for the league title and are both strong contenders,” Doutie told Goal.

“Wits are solid at the back and have experience, but Pirates are also organised and play good football this season, that is why it becomes extremely difficult to predict the result. I think it will go down to which team wants it the most on the day,” he said.

Heading to the match at the Bidvest Stadium, Wits and Pirates are placed third, and second respectively on the league standings having accumulated the same number of points.

“Yes, I think any team that shows up on the day will walk away with the three points, both teams have good players and experienced coaching staff. So, they can be able to challenge and compete against Sundowns for the league title,” responded the former Atletico de Kolkata player.

“For me, I believe it is still open. There’s a lot to play for and we know Sundowns is strong and are always contenders for the title. However, they have lots of depth and good players that are able to focus and fight on all fronts,” said the 29-year-old.

With Sundowns focusing on their Caf quarter-final clash against on Saturday, Doutie reckons the Brazilians could be derailed.

“I think travelling to Al Ahly in the Champions League will play its part on the PSL race, as I said the race will be decided in the last three or four games of the season because we cannot rule out the likes of and SuperSport United in the title race,” concluded the ex-SuperSport star.