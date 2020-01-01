Samatta thanks African teammates for helping him settle at Aston Villa

The Tanzanian striker scored on his Premier League debut in the Villans’ defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday

captain Mbwana Samatta has attributed his fast start at to the club’s supporters, as well as African teammates Marvelous Nakamba, Ahmed Elmohamady and Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan.

The frontman opened his account for Dean Smith’s side on his Premier League bow at Bournemouth, but it wasn’t enough as the Villans fell to a 2-1 defeat at Dean Court.

His goal was Villa’s first headed strike in the Premier League this season, and the forward, who set four records in Saturday’s loss, thanked Zimbabwe’s Nakamba and Egyptians Elmohamady and Trezeguet for the part they’ve played in his quick transition to English football.

"They helped me a lot to settle in and you feel like you can perform here, you can play,” Samatta told BBC Sport.

“They were so good to me since I joined the team and they encourage me a lot to be better.”

On the club’s fans: “They are incredible, they’ve made my time here special and I really feel welcome here. I feel I am in the right place.”

Aston Villa’s defeat by Eddie Howe’s troops was their 14th of the campaign, and it leaves them in 17th place on 25 points, one ahead of in 18th.

Samatta will hope to make his home league debut in Villa’s next encounter with Hotspur on Sunday, February 16, as they seek a return to winning ways.