Samatta: Tanzania government rejoices after Aston Villa move

The Tanzania government leads the country in hailing the transfer of the Taifa Stars captain from Belgium to Villa Park

The government have led the country to hail the transfer of striker Mbwana Samatta to in the Premier League.

The Taifa Stars captain joined Dean Smith’s side on a four-and-a-half-year deal from KRC on Tuesday, to become the first Tanzanian player to join a Premier League side.

The government of Tanzania has moved quickly to congratulate Samatta, with the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, saying all Tanzanians are happy with the striker’s achievement.

“The government and all Tanzanians are pleased with what Samatta [Mbwana] has achieved in his football career,” Minister Mwakyembe is quoted by Daily News. “He becomes the first Tanzanian to play in English Premier League.”

Mwakyembe added Samatta has opened the door for more Tanzanian players to join and play professional football at different countries in the world.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) also through its media and communication officer, Clifford Ndimbo, issued a congratulatory statement to Samatta.

“The federation wishes our national team; Taifa Stars captain all the best at his new club (Aston Villa)," the statement read.

"TFF believes Samatta has the quality to continue prospering and his latest achievement at the top level will continue to open doors for more Tanzanian players to join foreign teams in Europe and other continents of the world.”

Ndimbo added how Samatta’s move will not only benefit him as a player but will also benefit the national team, whenever he is summoned.

“His efforts and slogan ‘Haina Kufeli [there is no failing] will continue to inspire and carry him high up and we believe for Samatta, the surge to the top is still very on,” continued Ndimbo.

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji also joined the rejoicing choir, saying on Twitter: ‘Tanzania’s very own Mbwana Samatta joins Aston Villa!

Tanzania's very own Mbwana Samatta joins Aston Villa! The first SIMBA player to make it to the English Premier League 🙌🏽 Good job champ! You make us all proud! #KaribuSamatta 🇹🇿 pic.twitter.com/RFXS9Xdozz — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) January 21, 2020

Samatta joined the Belgian side from African giants Tout Puissant Mazembe, where he became the first Tanzanian to win the Caf .

Since his move to , Samatta made 191 appearances across all competitions, directly contributed to 96 goals (76 goals and 20 assists) and guided them to the 2018-2019 Belgian Pro League as well as the 2019 Belgian Super Cup.

Most of his goal contributions came in his 144 appearances in the league, but he was also quite prolific on the continental stage, having scored 17 goals in 36 between the and Champions League.

At international level Samatta has made 39 (51 caps) appearances for Tanzania scoring 14 (18) goals and providing four assists.