Samatta shines as Onuachu scores seventh league goal in Genk win

The African stars played key roles in helping the Blue-White end the year on a winning note

captain Mbwana Samatta was impressive as 's Paul Onuachu scored the match-winning goal for in their 2-1 win over Eupen on Thursday.

The African duo started the encounter at the Luminus Arena and helped the hosts return to winning ways after Sunday's 2-0 loss to .

Onuachu doubled Genk’s lead in the 60th minute with his seventh goal in the Belgian First Division A since his summer arrival from Midtjylland.

Article continues below

Three minutes later, 's Jean Amani pulled a goal back for Eupen but it was not enough to inspire a comeback for the visitors.

Onuachu was in action from start to finish while Samatta featured for 85 minutes as he continued the search for his first goal since November 30.

Genk climbed to eighth in the Belgian top-flight table and their next outing is against Zulte-Waregem on January 19, after the winter break.