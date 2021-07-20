Samatta scores as Ozil’s Fenerbahce defeat Kasimpasa

The Tanzania international was among the scorers as the Yellow Canaries subdued Sadi Ceri's Apaches

Mbwana Samatta was on target as Fenerbahce silenced Kasimpasa 4-1 on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old striker scored his team’s second goal as the Yellow Canaries strolled past the Apaches at the Can Bartu Facilities.

In the pre-season encounter played to prepare both teams for the 2021-22 Super Lig campaign, it was Fenerbahce who took a 13th-minute lead thanks to Irfan Kahveci’s penalty.

Samatta was brought down by goalkeeper Harun Tekin inside the penalty area, prompting referee Mustafa Filiz to point to the spot with Kahveci making no mistakes in converting the resultant kick.

The Tanzanian star doubled his team’s advantage in the 26th minute after scoring from a tight angle after controlling a cross from Irfan Can.

In the goal-laden first half, Yusuf Erdogan pulled a goal back for Kasimpasa after beating goalkeeper Berke Ozer from the penalty mark after he was fouled by Uruguayan defender Mauricio Lemos.

At half-time, manager Vitor Pereira introduced fresh legs as Samatta came off for Serdar Dursun, while Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand was introduced for Englishman Steven Caulker and Nigeria’s Bright Osayi-Samuel for Nazim Sangare.

Four minutes into the second half, the 19-time Super Lig champions restored their two-goal advantage courtesy of Serdar Dursun’s penalty after Osayi-Samuel was fouled in the box.

Dominating every department of the game, Mert Hakan Yandas scored the fourth goal for Fenerbahce two minutes after the hour mark having been teed up by Dursun.

Despite impressive attacking forays from both teams, there were no goals in the remaining minutes of the game.

“I think we've had a good preparation,” Yandas told the club website.

“Now we have two days off, and then we have a camp abroad. Hopefully, we can prepare very well until the start of the season and achieve what we want this year.

“We want to crown it with a championship. Also, we are trying to do what our manager wants.”

Article continues below

Fenerbahce take on Italian topflight side Udinese in their next outing on July 24.

Samatta joined Aston Villa for £8.5million from Belgian top-flight side Genk in 2020, however, he failed to make the desired impact in England, scoring just twice in 16 appearances.

Furthermore, the arrival of Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore meant he was surplus to requirements in Dean Smith’s squad, hence, he was loaned to Turkey.