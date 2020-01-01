Samatta beats Wanyama to top of social media popularity

The Taifa Stars captain is now leading social media platform in East African region a few weeks after he signed for Aston Villa

striker Mbwana Samatta has now taken over as the most popular East African footballer on social media.

According to a research conducted by Nairobi Sports Digital, the Taifa Stars captain, who recently signed for in the English Premier League, is now leading with most followers on both Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with a total of 1.6million followers.

Samatta has 1.4m followers on Instagram, 73, 219 on Facebook and 197, 000 on Twitter. Second on the list is Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama who has a total of 933, 908 followers, with 439, 000 coming from Instagram, 100, 908 on Facebook and 394, 000 on Twitter.

Wanyama is currently not enjoying life in the Premier League since he has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho at . The last time the Kenyan captain featured for Spurs was way back on December 11 when he came on as a second-half substitute against in the .

Mohammed Hussein of Tanzania champions Simba SC comes third with a total of 514, 944 followers, while Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in the Japanese league, is fourth with a total of 427, 180.

The fifth position is held by Simba and Taifa Stars custodian Aishi Manula with a total of 413, 165, Ugandan forward Emmanuel Okwi, who features for Al Ittihad in is sixth on 331,282, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Rwanda defender Haruna Niyonzima is placed seventh with a total of 298, 589.

Former striker Meddie Kagere, who currently turns out for Simba, has also made the list in position nine with a total of 270, 570 followers.