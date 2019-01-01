Sam and Foster headline Notoane's squad for SA U23 Afcon qualifier against Zimbabwe

The three players are among the most experienced in the current squad that will take on Zimbabwe in the final round of the qualifiers

Head coach of the South African Olympic Team, David Notoane, has named a strong 25-man squad to face Zimbabwe in the third and final round of the 2019 U23 qualifiers.

and Zimbabwe face off in the first leg on Thursday, 5 September at Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg. Kickoff is at 19h00.

The third and final round qualifiers have been rescheduled from June to September as they were too close to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which took place in June.

Notoane has kept the bulk of the team which defeated Angola 6-1 on aggregate in the last round in March this year – calling up seven overseas-based players from Latvia, , , and .

Notoane and his charges assemble for camp in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 1.

The second leg is scheduled for Zimbabwe on Sunday, 8 September at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 15h00.

South Africa travels to Zimbabwe on Friday, 6 September.

The fixtures for the final round are as follows:

- South Africa vs Zimbabwe

- Zambia vs Congo

- vs

- vs

- Cote d’Ivoire vs Guinea

- Sudan vs

- vs Mali

The round will be played on a home and away basis, with the seven winners joining hosts for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November.

The top three finishers in the competition will represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

SA U23 squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein ), Darren Johnson, Andile Mbanjwa (Richards Bay)

Article continues below

Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana ( ), Keanu Cupido ( ), Sandile Mthethwa ( ), Kabelo Seriba (FC Metta, Latvia), Sibusiso Mabiliso ( ), Bongani Sam ( ), Tercious Malepe (Chippa United).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria), Gift Links (Cape Town City), Keletso Makgalwa ( ), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United), Grant Margeman ( Cape Town), Jamie Webber (SuperSport United), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United), Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade FC, Portugal), Khaya Leshabela ( , England)

Strikers: Luther Singh (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Jemondre Dickens ( FC), Lyle Foster ( , France), Liam Jordan (HB Koge FC, Denmark), Kobamelo Kodisang ( Braga, Portugal)