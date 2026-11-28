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Bayern Munich suffered a fresh blow in their clash with Hamburg after captain Joshua Kimmich was sent off in the 44th minute of the match between the two sides on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion, in the 11th round of the Bundesliga.

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Kimmich's dismissal followed an off-the-ball flashpoint with Hamburg's Alexander Røssing-Lelesiit. The Hamburg player shoved the Bayern man, and Kimmich responded by pulling him by the hair and bringing him to the ground.

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Referee Bastian Dankert didn't hesitate. He showed the German midfielder a straight red, and Bayern lost one of their most important midfielders before half-time, leaving them to play on with ten men.

It was goalless at the time, and Kimmich's exit left his side facing a difficult second half. Bayern were already short of key players, most notably Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer.

Red cards are rare for Kimmich. German newspaper Bild reported that this is the fourth sending-off of his career, including his time in youth football, and the first since 28 October 2023, when he saw red during Bayern Munich's 8-0 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt.

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It all comes at a turbulent time for Bayern. They lost 2-1 to French side Lille in the Champions League, and the club hierarchy has faced recent controversy over its handling of Jamal Musiala's situation, with Kimmich himself publicly criticising club officials.