Salmon appointed Orlando Pirates coach after leaving Bidvest Wits
Former South Africa international Glen Salmon has been appointed Orlando Pirates reserve team head coach.
The retired striker parted ways with Bidvest Wits at the end of last season having served as the club's head of the academy.
Salmon was also in charge of the Clever Boys team which took part in the PSL's reserve league, Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).
Pirates have since appointed Salmon as their new reserve coach and the 41-year-old is looking forward to working for Soweto giants.
"Yes, I can confirm I have joined Orlando Pirates as the reserve team coach," Salmon told Goal.
"It is a huge opportunity for me. I am looking forward to working with young talented players at the club."
Salmon retired from professional football in 2012 having played for Dutch clubs NAC Breda and Groningen and Greek giants PAOK.
The Zimbabwe-born tactician won two PSL titles with SuperSport United before he retired and joined Wits as the club's head of the academy in 2013.
Salmon has replaced Michael Loftman, who has been in charge of the Bucs reserve team since last season.
Former Lusaka Dynamos coach Loftman will reportedly work as the club's performance analyst for the first team.
Pirates are scheduled to face Salmon's former side, Wits in the MDC clash at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.