Salmon appointed Orlando Pirates coach after leaving Bidvest Wits

The Harare-born tactician has found a new home at the Houghton-based side after leaving the Students

Former international Glen Salmon has been appointed reserve team head coach.

The retired striker parted ways with at the end of last season having served as the club's head of the academy.

Salmon was also in charge of the Clever Boys team which took part in the 's reserve league, Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

Pirates have since appointed Salmon as their new reserve coach and the 41-year-old is looking forward to working for Soweto giants.

"Yes, I can confirm I have joined Orlando Pirates as the reserve team coach," Salmon told Goal.

"It is a huge opportunity for me. I am looking forward to working with young talented players at the club."

Salmon retired from professional football in 2012 having played for Dutch clubs NAC Breda and Groningen and Greek giants .

The Zimbabwe-born tactician won two PSL titles with SuperSport United before he retired and joined Wits as the club's head of the academy in 2013.

Salmon has replaced Michael Loftman, who has been in charge of the Bucs reserve team since last season.

Former Lusaka Dynamos coach Loftman will reportedly work as the club's performance analyst for the first team.

Pirates are scheduled to face Salmon's former side, Wits in the MDC clash at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.