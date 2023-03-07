Saleng urged to 'look beyond Orlando Pirates' by former Kaizer Chiefs winger

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese has challenged Monnapule Saleng to seek another challenge beyond Orlando Pirates.

WHAT HAPPENED: Saleng has been a hit at Pirates this season, scoring and creating vital goals in equal measure.

However, Lebese feels the 24-year-old should now start focusing on other greater heights.

The ex-Amakhosi winger argued the Bucs attacker has all the attributes to be successful abroad.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think [Saleng] has been making good progress in improving his game, getting goals, and being in the right position," Lebese told This is Football Africa.

"He has good energy and speed which is an advantage, obviously as a professional, I hope that he keeps demanding more from himself, and looks beyond Pirates and the PSL.

"For me football is a game of stats, the way he is continuing, getting goals and assists is actually good for him.

"Sometimes we play nice football and we actually have nothing to show for that, it doesn’t really count for anything. All the European teams, what they first look at is stats, how many goals are you getting, the average crosses you make per game, and the assists so you should focus on that and demand each and every game to have a goal or an assist or both. Always go back and look at his games to see where he can improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng's three goals and an assist in three MTN8 matches helped Pirates win the competition.

The youngster was on target in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 to help the Buccaneers advance to the next phase.

In the league, Saleng has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the 14 matches played. He is key as Jose Riveiro's team push for a Caf Champions League spot.

WHAT NEXT: Saleng might feature as Pirates prepare to play Venda FC in the Nedbank Cup game this weekend.