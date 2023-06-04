'Saleng the most attractive player in PSL' - Riveiro insists Orlando Pirates attacker deserved POTY

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes Monnapule Saleng is the most attractive player in the country and deserved the Player of the Year Award.

WHAT HAPPENED: Saleng has been a key player for Pirates who ended the season with the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophies, as well as a place in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

It explains why he was nominated for several end-of-season awards, including the Player of the Year.

However, in the end, he managed to walk away with the MTN8's Last Man Standing award with Teboho Mokoena winning the coveted overall play.

Riveiro insists Saleng is the most attractive player to watch in South African football and deserved to be crowned as the best of them all.

WHAT HE SAID: "Listen, obviously I couldn't vote for my players, otherwise Saleng is going to be [my winner]. Without any discussion, he is the best option," Riveiro told Radio 2000.

"I couldn't see [any player] even if we don't talk about facts, about stats, but we are talking clearly about Saleng's season. I think he was very attractive, there to see for the fans and for me, that is the most important thing.

When you go to the stadium, you want to see that type of player. There is more in the league but Saleng is the most attractive player to see as an individual."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng was among the top scorers in the PSL after being directly involved in 19 goals in 22 matches.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and assisted eight as Bucs finished behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the Nedbank Cup, Saleng scored once in the five games played, and provided a vital assist from which Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the winning goal in the final.

Furthermore, Saleng scored three goals and assisted once in three MTN8 matches played.

WHAT NEXT: The Bafana star surely hopes to have better numbers next season and prove his doubters wrong.