Saleng's Orlando Pirates' form making it easier for Bucs to say goodbye to Mamelodi Sundowns-linked Lorch?

The ex-Chippa United and Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder has barely featured this season and there's speculation he could join Masandawana

Monnapule Saleng's impressive performances for Orlando Pirates could make it easier for Bucs to offload Thembinkosi Lorch, should they decide to.

Whether Sundowns want or need Lorch is another question though in the past they've not been shy to swoop for some Orlando Pirates legends such as Teko Modise and Oupa Manyisa.

While it was reported some while back that Lorch is sidelined through injury, Pirates management have provided no clarity on his situation while revealing team news such as injury status' to the media. This has helped fuel the exit talk.

Certainly in terms of performance levels, goal-scoring numbers and losing his place in the Bafana setup, Lorch's career has not been in the best place for a couple of seasons, and in that respect, a fresh start may make sense.



Backpagepix



In the meanwhile, Saleng, a player who offers some similar traits to Lorch - has taken his recent opportunities with both hands, including a well-taken brace in the 2-0 win over Golden Arrows midweek.

Like Lorch, Saleng is a skillful attacker who can beat defenders and score goals and who can operate in a variety of advanced positions. While Saleng's left-boot is very similar to that of Vincent Pule, he shares the mobility and dynamic nature of Lorch ,and has been a revelation of late.

The 24-year-old has the ability to deliver killer balls into the box and also clearly has an eye for goal - he scored 13 league goals for Free State Stars in the second tier just two seasons ago, before spending last season on loan with Swallows FC.

Another big performance this weekend – in Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final against Sundowns, and his star will shine considerably brighter.

With numerous other similar attacking options, including Pule, Deon Hotto, Kabelo Dlamini, Zakhele Lepasa and Kabelo Dlamini, Pirates are spoiled for choice and that could open he door for a Lorch departure, if indeed that's what he and/ or the club want.