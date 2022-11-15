Saleng: 'I should have played for Kaizer Chiefs' - Orlando Pirates star reveals

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has opened the lid on what transpired between him and Kaizer Chiefs.

Saleng attracted interest from PSL clubs whilst at Stars

Pirates won the race for the gifted player's signature

The speedster will be hoping to feature in Bafana's friendly matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The explosive winger was hot property when he joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct Free State Stars in July last year as Bucs beat Cape Town City to his signature.

Saleng, who grew up supporting Chiefs, has netted 13 goals in the National First Division which earned him the league's Golden Boot accolade.

The left-footed player has now stated that Chiefs monitored his progress during his days with Stars, but he ended up joining Pirates after Amakhosi delayed making a move for his services.

WHAT DID SALENG SAY?: "It is difficult [playing against my childhood club], but it is part of football," Saleng told Safa media.

"I should have played for Kaizer Chiefs because there was a club scout who scouted me whilst at Free State Stars.

"I don't know what happened. So, I just know that such things happen and I am now playing for Orlando Pirates," he added.

"I think they [Chiefs] delayed when I was at Free State Stars and I ended up joining Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng has gone on to establish himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the PSL after spending last season on loan at Swallows FC from Pirates.

The Bloemhof-born player's exploits for the Buccaneers have earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad having netted five goals in his last five competitive games for Bucs.

He had been part of the Bafana squad that won the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth featuring in all matches as South Africa played six games in the tournament.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SALENG? The speedster will be hoping to feature for Bafana when they take on Mozambique and Angola in international friendly matches this week.

South Africa are scheduled to face Mozambique and Angola on Thursday and Sunday respectively at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.