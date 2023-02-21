Saleng: How can Kaizer Chiefs silence Orlando Pirates sensation?

The 24-year-old has single-handedly decided the outcome of many games this term; can Arthur Zwane find a way to stop him?

All eyes will be on Monnapule Saleng as Orlando Pirates take on their biggest rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana international is one of the most in-form players in the PSL at the moment having scored four goals and provided three assists from his last six competitive matches.

Blessed with mesmerizing dribbling skills, blistering speed and an eye for goals, Saleng will be up against Chiefs defence that conceded three goals in their defeat to Golden Arrows on Sunday.

It is time for the Amakhosi dust themselves down and face the best winger in the country in front of a packed FNB Stadium.

GOAL takes a look at three ways Chiefs can contain Saleng.

HLANTI FACTOR

In the 32-year-old, Amakhosi have the best left-back in the PSL based on his current form having produced some consistent displays.

Saleng tends to exploit spaces left by left-backs when their teams push forward, but he can be neutralized if Hlanti is instructed to sit back and not overlap.

Hlanti knows how to deal with explosive left-footed right-wingers like Saleng who very fast with the ball at his feet.

The experienced player was able to contain world class winger Mohamed Salah during Bafana's famous win over Egypt in the 2019 Afcon Round of 16 clash in Cairo.

There is no doubt that the former Bidvest Wits star can pocket Saleng.

SITHEBE IN BLOM ROLE

Saleng also came into the last Soweto Derby in scintillating form in October 2022, but coach Zwane came up with a plan to neutralize Bucs' talisman.

Njabulo Blom, who left Amakhosi for new MLS club St Louis City last December, was assigned to mark Saleng while operating as a defensive midfielder.

The tough-tackling player was able to silence Saleng by ensuring that he doesn't cut inside from the right and shoot with his stronger left foot or pass the ball to his teammates.

Sithebe has done fairly well since being deployed as defensive midfielder in recent weeks, but he would face his biggest challenge if he is assigned to man-mark Saleng.

TEAM EFFORT

Sometimes it takes the whole team to stop top quality attackers and Chiefs may have to work together to silence Saleng.

Communication between Amakhosi players should be vital to make sure there is always someone very near him so that collectively, they are well positioned to deny the Bloemhof-born star space.

As a team you need to stop Saleng getting the ball by anticipating passes to him as he will be less dangerous without the ball at his feet.

So it would be imperative for Amakhosi to anticipate and get in ahead of him collectively throughout the match.