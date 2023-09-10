Saleng & Mothiba were just what the doctor ordered for Khumalo despite Bafana Bafana draw

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has picked two players he was impressed by in Saturday’s international friendly match against Namibia.

Bafana drew 0-0 with Namibia in a friendly match

Broos' attackers came under fire for being blunt

But Khumalo defends them

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa were held 0-0 by the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium in an uninspiring display by coach Hugo Broos’ men.

It was an afternoon Bafana got a few chances and were not a big threat upfront to their visitors.

Despite Broos’ forwards coming under fire for being blunt, Doctor Kumalo was left impressed by Monnapule Saleng and Lebo Mothiba who was returning to the national team for the first time in four years.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think Saleng, he did his best, even though he was not operating the way used to see him at Pirates,” Khumalo said as per iDiski Times.

“But these are totally different levels. Also, you have Mothiba that I thought after so many years he’s been given an opportunity.

“Yes, we know that he has got three other strikers, except for Lyle who started, he raised his hand. He was on top of his game.”

AND WHAT MORE? Khumalo feels the result did not matter on Saturday but what was important was for Broos to assess his men.

“Hugo summed it up because he says he wanted to see some of the boys and that’s exactly what this game was all about,” said Khumalo.

“For viewers and those who were sitting in the stands, it might have been a boring game because no goals, there was no creativity within the game at all.

“But for the technical team, this was a very important game for the coach to see what he has in store.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to show up on Saturday, Bafana forwards will be under scrutiny in Tuesday’s friendly match against Mozambique to see if they will pick themselves up.

Attackers who did not feature on Saturday like Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela are likely to be given a run.

Captain Ronwen Williams and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala are also expected to start.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? A full-strength Bafana is expected when they host DR Congo who are regarded as more difficult opponents than Namibia.