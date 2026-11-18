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Salem Al-Dawsari, captain of Al-Hilal and the Saudi Arabia national team, has stressed his desire to be crowned Asian Player of the Year for 2026, insisting that age will not be an obstacle to him achieving that dream.

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Asia's best will be honoured tomorrow, Thursday, at the Aksra Theatre King Power in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The venue also staged the ceremony in 2017, and this time awards will be handed out in 19 different categories.

Among the prizes on offer is the Asian Player of the Year award, with Salem Al-Dawsari up against Firas Al-Buraikan and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper .

All three nominees arrived in Thailand today, Wednesday, and held a press conference to discuss their nominations.

Al-Dawsari told the press conference, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "I am proud to have won the Asian Player of the Year award twice and to be nominated for a third time. Today, Firas (Al-Buraikan) and I are not representing ourselves, we are representing Saudi football."

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Al-Dawsari has won the award twice before, in 2022 and 2025. No other Saudi player has managed that.

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That made "the Tornado" only the fourth player to win it twice, after Qatar's Akram Afif, the Al-Sadd star, in 2019 and 2023, Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata in 1997 and 1998, and Uzbekistan's Server Djeparov in 2008 and 2011.

Victory tomorrow, Thursday, would make him the first player in history to win it three times since the Asian Football Confederation adopted the award in 1994.

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Asked whether he could pull it off, Al-Dawsari said: "It is natural for any player to hope to win this award, but this is something that is destined and written, and we ask God for success."

He added: "I am happy to be nominated alongside my colleagues and I wish everyone the best of luck. We must work and keep going so that we return to this place again."

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He went on: "It is natural for every player to seek to write his name in history, but it is a matter of fate and destiny. Whether I win or lose, this will not be the end of the road, and I will keep working to achieve my goals."

Asked about being in contention at 35, he replied: "Age is just a number, no more and no less, but you have to look after yourself and work harder so that you get the reward for your work."

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Al-Dawsari finished by addressing the heavy pressure on players from back-to-back matches, particularly since the AFC Champions League Elite switched to its new format in 2024.

His verdict: "This is your lot as a player representing one of the competing clubs, and a player who plays for a big club knows how to adapt to pressure and competition."

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Al-Dawsari has been struggling badly of late. A string of injuries has kept him out of matches since the start of the current season.