Mohamed Salah continues to write a new chapter in his footballing career, this time through the gateway of the Turkish league, after becoming the latest Egyptian player to join the ranks of Trabzonspor in one of the summer transfer market's most notable deals.

The Turkish club made it official at midday on Wednesday, publishing photographs of the Egyptian star in the team's shirt on the plane to Turkey, where he would be presented to the fans and the media.

Turkish reports had earlier claimed Salah struck an agreement with Trabzonspor to join on a two-year contract.

The move makes the Egypt captain the fourth Egyptian to pull on the Trabzonspor shirt, after Ayman Abdelaziz, Sayed Moawad and Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet".

Salah has ended the speculation over his future. He had been torn between a number of Saudi league clubs and Turkey's Besiktas, who came very close to landing him until the two parties fell out over the financial terms, which Besiktas officials branded excessive.