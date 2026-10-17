Salah the closest: Haaland imposes a harsh reality on the Premier League's top scorers

Erling Haaland's dominance of the Premier League isn't in question. The Manchester City striker holds a huge lead over his nearest rivals in the scoring charts since arriving in the competition in the 2022-23 season.

Saturday afternoon brought another two goals as the Norwegian dragged City to a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, striking in the 34th and 69th minutes after Phil Foden had opened the scoring on 19.

Since his Premier League debut, Haaland has racked up 120 goals in just 139 matches. That's a lead of no fewer than 47 goals over any other player in the same period, according to figures published by Squawka.

Mohamed Salah sits second on 73 goals, with former Aston Villa man Ollie Watkins next on 66 and Alexander Isak (Newcastle/Liverpool) fourth on 62.

The list of Premier League scorers since Haaland's arrival in the competition is completed by:

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford/Manchester United): 52 goals.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea): 49 goals.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 46 goals.

Phil Foden (Manchester City): 45 goals.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace): 44 goals.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): 44 goals.

City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, and he set a record in his first season with 36 goals in a single Premier League campaign, beating the previous marks held by Andy Cole and Luis Suarez.

Those decisive goals helped deliver City's historic treble in 2022-23: the league, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

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