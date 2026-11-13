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Egypt achieved a striking scoring feat in their campaign in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, after scoring at least five goals in two consecutive matches for the first time since June 2003, coinciding with Mohamed Salah continuing to cement his standing among the greatest scorers in the history of African football at national team level.

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The achievement followed a thumping 5-0 win over South Sudan, then today's victory over Malawi by the same scoreline at Cairo Stadium, in the third round. With it, the Pharaohs matched a scoring run they had not produced for more than 23 years.

June 2003 was the last time Egypt scored five goals or more in two consecutive African qualifiers. They crushed Mauritius 7-0 on 8 June, then swept aside Madagascar 6-0 on the 20th of the same month.

That tells its own story about the attacking shift over the last two rounds. Egypt began these qualifiers with a goalless draw against Angola. Then came South Sudan and Malawi, two games, a flood of goals, and a side that had rediscovered its cutting edge.

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Mohamed Salah third among African top scorers in history

Individually, Mohamed Salah reached 70 international goals for Egypt, which puts him third on the list of Africa's greatest marksmen in history at senior level, according to the French network "stats foot".

Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu tops the list with 79 goals, ahead of former Malawi player Kinnah Phiri on 71. Salah sits third on 70, having overtaken his compatriot Hossam Hassan, the former national team head coach, on 69, as well as Ivorian Didier Drogba on 65.

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For Egyptian football, that milestone hands Salah a historic edge. He has now passed Hossam Hassan, who held the national team's scoring record for many years.

Egyptian dominance

Victory in the third round lifted the Pharaohs to 7 points at the top of the group. Malawi stayed frozen on 3 points in third place.

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Egypt started with clear attacking pressure. Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet almost opened the scoring in the fifth minute, latching onto a Mohamed Salah pass, but wasted a clear chance as his effort flashed past the right post.

The first goal did not take long. Nasser Maher found the net in the sixth minute, and Omar Marmoush doubled the lead just four minutes later, handing Egypt an early advantage and piling pressure on Malawi.

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Two goals up, Egypt seized control of possession and went hunting for more, probing the spaces behind the Malawi defence.

Malawi did try to work their way back into the contest. Richard Mbulu threatened Mostafa Shobier's goal in the 22nd minute with a powerful shot, but the Pharaohs' keeper stopped it brilliantly to keep his clean sheet.

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Hossam Abdelmaguid picked up a yellow card in the 24th minute. Nasser Maher kept probing and nearly grabbed his second in the 27th, firing a fierce shot from outside the box that drifted past the left post.

Mohamed Hany made it three in the 38th minute, hammering a powerful strike from outside the area into the net. The hosts now led by three with half-time approaching.

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Salah's brace

Egypt kept their grip on the game after the break. Malawi created nothing of note, and the play was largely confined to midfield.

Then the Trabzonspor star left his mark. Mohamed Salah headed home the fourth in the 84th minute, meeting a precise cross from substitute Ibrahim Adel.

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Deep into stoppage time, Salah struck again. He converted a penalty won by Barcelona forward Hamza Abdelkarim, and the match ended in a sweeping 5-0 win.