Salah sets new Fantasy Premier League record as over one million FPL managers Triple Captain Liverpool star

Mohamed Salah set a new Fantasy Premier League record this weekend, as over one million different managers made the Liverpool star their Triple Captain ahead of the Reds' clash with Norwich.

Jurgen Klopp's side welcomed the Canaries to Anfield this weekend as they look to further strengthen their hand in the title race by keeping ground with champions Manchester City.

For the visit of Dean Smith's relegation-threatened opposition however, the prospect of a bumper points haul from Salah proved too tempting to resist for FPL managers - and a record number made him their skipper for GW26.

What has happened?

Given his rich vein of form this season, Salah has been one of the strongest performers in FPL - and it is little surprise that so many have opted to Triple Captain him for the clash with Norwich.

In doing so, he has made history, becoming the first-ever player to notch up seven figures in the game for the feat.

He also led overall captain numbers this week by a whopping 3.2 million margin, with 4,057,068 different managers captaining him - next to second-place Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed 799,638.

For the first time in #FPL history, a player has been Triple Captained by over 1 million managers!@MoSalah continues to break records 📚#LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/wXVLajNWch — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 19, 2022

