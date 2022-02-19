Salah sets new Fantasy Premier League record as over one million FPL managers Triple Captain Liverpool star
Mohamed Salah set a new Fantasy Premier League record this weekend, as over one million different managers made the Liverpool star their Triple Captain ahead of the Reds' clash with Norwich.
Jurgen Klopp's side welcomed the Canaries to Anfield this weekend as they look to further strengthen their hand in the title race by keeping ground with champions Manchester City.
For the visit of Dean Smith's relegation-threatened opposition however, the prospect of a bumper points haul from Salah proved too tempting to resist for FPL managers - and a record number made him their skipper for GW26.
Editors' Picks
- Should Kaizer Chiefs be looking for a Baxter replacement?
- Can Kane convince Guardiola to revive Man City's interest in struggling Spurs striker?
- Caf Champions League: Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' starting XI to face Al Merrikh
- 'I gave my life to Jesus at 16' - John Bostock's journey from Spurs starlet to Europe-trotting veteran
What has happened?
Given his rich vein of form this season, Salah has been one of the strongest performers in FPL - and it is little surprise that so many have opted to Triple Captain him for the clash with Norwich.
In doing so, he has made history, becoming the first-ever player to notch up seven figures in the game for the feat.
He also led overall captain numbers this week by a whopping 3.2 million margin, with 4,057,068 different managers captaining him - next to second-place Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed 799,638.