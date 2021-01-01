Salah scores Liverpool’s earliest Premier League goal at Anfield vs Newcastle United

The Egyptian star got Jurgen Klopp's men off to a flying start on Saturday but his effort was enough to secure maximum points for the hosts

Mohamed Salah's strike against Newcastle on Saturday was Liverpool's earliest home goal in the Premier League since April 2019 when Naby Keita scored against Huddersfield.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year found the back of the net after two minutes and 59 seconds while Keita’s effort came 15 seconds into the game at Anfield two years ago.

The strike put the Reds in control for the majority of the encounter until Joe Willock’s stoppage-time equaliser for Steve Bruce's side drew both teams level.

Salah's opener was also his 20th Premier League goal of the season for Jurgen Klopp's side, making him the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in three league seasons, after scoring 32 goals in 2017-18, and 22 goals in 2018-19.

The Egypt captain played the duration of the game alongside Senegal forward Sadio Mane while Guinea's Naby Keita was an unused substitute.

With 20 goals in 32 league appearances so far, Salah now trails the Premier League top scorer and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane by one goal as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

Despite Salah's record-breaking contribution, the draw dealt a blow to Liverpool's top-four aspirations as they remain sixth on the league table with 54 points after 33 matches.

Klopp's men will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to Old Trafford for their next Premier League game against Manchester United on May 2.

Since he joined the Reds from Serie A club Roma in June 2017, Salah has established himself as the Reds' goalscoring machine with 93 Premier League goals in 140 games.

The 28-year-old won the top scorer's award in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and he was honoured as the Premier League Player of the Season in his debut campaign.

Later this summer, Salah is in contention to play in Tokyo having been included in Egypt's preliminary squad for the Olympic Games.

They are drawn against Argentina, Spain and Australia in Group C.