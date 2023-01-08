Salah overtakes Dalglish’s scoring record for frustrated Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mohamed Salah had a quiet game despite moving ahead of Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers’ list with his goal against Wolves.

Salah did not have a dominant display against Wolves

The Egyptian forward only had one shot on goal

30-year-old moved to sixth on Liverpool’s top scorers’ list

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal after Darwin Nunez had cancelled out Goncalo Guedes’ opener before Hee-Chan Hwang levelled the scores. Toti thought he had won it for Wolves eight minutes from time but his goal was disallowed for offside by VAR.

The Egyptian forward calmly slotted past Sarkic after benefitting from Toti’s poor defensive header. Salah was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball into the left side of the goal.

His goal saw him overtake Liverpool great Dalglish on the club's all-time top scorers’ list, taking his tally for the Reds to 173 from 280 matches, to sit sixth on the prestigious list with Robbie Fowler 183 and Steven Gerrard 186 now in his sights.

However, that is where it began and ended for Salah, who had only one shot on goal in the entire contest while he did not manage a successful dribble past his opponents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah also did not manage an assist given how heavily marked he was, and was forced to drop deep on numerous occasions from where he was restricted to a long ball and a cross.

It is Salah’s 16th goal of the season and he has now scored in all four competitions his side has featured in while also providing six assists.

Liverpool, who will have to contend with a return match away to Wolves, also became the first Premier League club to have two players score 10 or more goals for them across all competitions this season, after Nunez netted his 10th of the campaign.

THE VERDICT: Salah may have had a tough game by his lofty standards but he remains Liverpool’s main man and Klopp wouldn't want him to be too tired ahead of their push to get back into Champions League contention.

WHAT’S NEXT? Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.