'Salah makes it difficult for Liverpool to buy anyone' - Reds legend Carragher

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah's form at the club will make it hard for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen to be signed.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield after impressing for the Hammers. This season, he has managed to score eight goals and provided as many assists in the Premier League from the 28 matches played.

"Bowen, what a player he became! Unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good at that time," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said before the match as quoted by Metro.

"I am not sure a lot of people expected this jump, but he is an unbelievable player."

However, Carragher explained why it will not be easy to bring the forward to Merseyside, at least, not now.

"There is talk of Liverpool’s interest in him and you can see why with the goals and assists he gets, but also the positions he takes up," the 44-year-old said.

"He plays very narrow, as Liverpool’s wide players do. But I just think it’s always difficult for Liverpool to ever buy anyone in that position when you have got Salah.

"Not just his quality, but he very rarely misses games. He is as important for West Ham as I think Salah is for Liverpool."

West Ham manager David Moyes also lauded Bowen for his progress before insisting he has huge admiration for Liverpool's players

"I see Bowen as having made unbelievable progress," the former Everton and Manchester United coach said.

"Always you want to see how players make progress and Jarrod has stepped up. And I don’t mean just from Hull to West Ham. If we are saying Bowen is unbelievable then I am struggling for words for the players at Liverpool.

"We have huge admiration for them."

Currently, Salah is locked in a contract extension negotiation with the Merseyside team. His current deal expires in 2023.