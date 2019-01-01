'Salah is now on our side!' - Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to forget 2014 slip against Chelsea

The Reds boss says there are few similarities between the infamous defeat and this weekend's clash with the Blues

Jurgen Klopp urged supporters to not worry about the infamous 2014 defeat to as the Reds prepare to face the Blues again as part of another title chase.

Liverpool were leading the charge for the Premier League title heading into the final three matches as they faced Chelsea on April 27.

The Reds were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea on that day at Anfield, with Demba Ba and Willian scoring on a day headlined by Steven Gerrard's infamous slip.

As a result, went on to claim the title in what was Liverpool's best-ever pursuit of a Premier League crown.

Of the players that took the field that day, only backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and forward Daniel Sturridge remain for Liverpool, while Mohamed Salah started for Chelsea and is now a key part of the Liverpool attack.

In the midst of a title chase again this season, Klopp, who has replaced Brendan Rodgers since that infamous match, says he isn't concerned about a loss that preceded him and many of his players as his current group looks to keep up the fight with Manchester City yet again.

“I’m not sure it’s in anybody’s mind except yours! I didn’t think for a second about it, I heard about it. If the fans talk about it, I can tell them all to ignore it," Klopp said.

"It’s nothing to do with us, it’s a completely new story. Things happen once in a lifetime, sometimes twice, sometimes never.

“It’s all about the game on Sunday and that’s it. I don’t know how many Chelsea players are involved Sunday? Mohamed Salah is now on our side!

“Only the colours and the names of the teams are the same, pretty much. I am completely positive about the game. I know we have to work really hard for the result, but I liked the game on Tuesday night, the style, the direction we had.

"We showed we are in good shape, as we have to be because we have really big targets. That’s what we have to show again.

“Anybody who wants to talk to any of my players about what happened years ago, don’t do it! We want to write our own history, and if you do that you can build on the positives of the past, ignore the negatives of the past and learn from the mistakes of the past.

"We have to do it positively, front-foot, the way we did the whole season.”

As for Chelsea, the Blues are in the midst of their own pursuit as the club looks to secure top four under Maurizio Sarri.

The club currently sit in third place, two points above and three points above having played an extra match.

And Chelsea, fresh off a 1-0 win over Slavia Prague in the , will provide a big threat for Liverpool, a team that needs to keep winning to keep pace with Man City.

“They are in a really good moment, which is the most important thing for me to know. We had two opportunities to watch them this week, against West Ham and then Prague," Klopp said.

Article continues below

“They could make seven changes between the games and still win, rest a lot of players. Chelsea are in good shape, Hazard is in very good shape. It’s a big game for us, and not an easy one.

“But come on, we are in good shape as well. It’s Anfield and I said it a few times, we have to create the Power of Anfield and use it again. I am so happy with our supporters, how they dealt with everything.

"We really developed together and this is a good moment to show all the improvement we made, and use the positive vibes and energy. We have only big games, but this is the only one we play this weekend and it’s against a very good side. We need all our resources to win it. That’s obviously the target.”