Salah: Four shots, two key passes – How Liverpool star contributed to Bournemouth's ruin

Despite playing from start to finish, the African was not among the goal scorers in the Cherries whitewash

Mohamed Salah remarkably did not score as Liverpool hit Bournemouth for nine in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Having found the net in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, the Egypt international was hoping to find the net against Scott Parker’s men too.

However, that was not the case as Roberto Firmino stole the show with two goals and two assists at Anfield. Goals from Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz, Virgil Van Dijk, Harvey Elliott, and Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the damage.

Notwithstanding his barren display against Bournemouth, statistics showed that the former Chelsea and AS Roma player put in a notable shift but was just unlucky not to have scored.

For Salah's contributions in 90 minutes of action, he accrued four shots with his only shot on target failing to beat goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The 30-year-old made two key passes, 55 touches, 38 passes and a passing accuracy of 81.6 %. In addition, he was dispossessed twice, fouled once, and was caught offside on two occasions.

Nevertheless, stats showed the Pharaoh did not add value to Jurgen Klopp’s team defensively as he scored zero judging by clearances, top tackles, interceptions, and blocked shots.

Prior to Saturday’s fixture, he was the only Liverpool player after Luis Suarez to have made a five-goal contribution (four goals, and one assist), but Firmino joined that ranks with his man-of-the-match display.

Elsewhere, Dominic Solanke replaced Adam Smith in the 46th minute and stats showed he gave little against the former Uefa Champions League winners.

The Nigeria prospect scored zero in terms of shots, shots on target and key passes, while he achieved a 50% passing accuracy after accruing 14 touches and eight passes.

For Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura, he contributed five top tackles, four interceptions, and two clearances with one key pass to his credit.

Although Salah boasts two goals so far in the 2022-23 campaign, he would be aiming to add to his tally when Liverpool host Newcastle United on August 31 at Anfield.

Last term, he scored 23 times from 35 outings to share the Golden Boot with South Korea international and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.