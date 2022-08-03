Salah exposed Manchester City’s Cancelo in Community Shield – Robinson

The retired English star, however, says it would not be a disaster if the Citizens do not sign a left-back

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah exposed Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo during the Community Shield encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Salah had quite a brilliant afternoon as he scored and provided an assist when the Reds outshone the Premier League champions and won the season-curtain-raising trophy.

Although Robinson believes Cancelo had a brilliant campaign last season, he pointed out that he had a tough outing against the Egyptian.

"Cancelo did brilliantly at left-back last season," Robinson told Football Insider. "He was in my team of the year. He was outstanding.

"It has to be said though, he had a tough afternoon against Salah. He was exposed one on one against him."

The former England number one also recommended that the Etihad club should strengthen their left-back position.

"City have Cancelo and they have Nathan Ake as left-back options," he added.

"But if they could strengthen anywhere, it would be at left-back. I don’t think it would be a disaster if they did not sign one though."

Apart from the assist and a goal, Salah had a 93.8% pass accuracy, made 32 passes, completed five take-ons, and created three chances.

His focus should now be on the Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday. He has scored in Liverpool’s opening league game in each of his five seasons with the club, with the Egyptian the only player in the competition’s history to score on matchday one five years in a row.

Meanwhile, Cancelo is a natural right-footer who has been playing out of position on the left as he also doubles up as deputy to Kyle Walker at right-back.

With the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, the Citizens do not have any other senior-recognised full-backs in their ranks at the moment.

Pep Guardiola’s side are reportedly in talks with Anderlecht as they try to complete a deal for left-back Sergio Gomez.

The Spaniard, who launched his career at Barcelona before he joined Borussia Dortmund, has become a first-teamer with the Belgian side since making the move to Anderlecht in June 2021.