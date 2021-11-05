‘One hundred per cent’ – Torres convinced Liverpool’s Salah the best player in the world

Fernando Torres has maintained Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has enjoyed a good start to the current campaign, scoring 15 goals and recording six assists in just 14 matches across the Premier League and Uefa Champions League.

Torres was in attendance on Wednesday as Liverpool beat his former side Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their Group B Champions League fixture at Anfield, and was in awe of the Egyptian.

“One hundred per cent. I think not only this year, the last two or three seasons have been amazing,” the former Spain international, who scored 81 goals in 141 appearances for the Reds, and shared a dressing room with Salah at Chelsea, told Liverpool’s official website when asked if he is the world’s finest at present.

“You’re always talking about individual trophies for players when they win trophies at the same time, but I think he has been one of the best two or three players in the world in the past five or six years. It’s amazing, the consistency.

“You can see he breaks all the records and keeps scoring goals. We chat sometimes and I’m really happy for him because I saw him when he came to England – it was difficult at the beginning but he is a great guy and a great player and he is showing the world.”

Torres further revealed his love of watching Liverpool’s front three that revolves around Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

“I really enjoyed watching the games when Mane, Firmino, and Salah were upfront and was enjoying them score,” Torres continued.

Article continues below

“Salah was my teammate at Chelsea and it was difficult for him at the beginning. I’m so happy to see him at the top of the world right now, scoring for fun and being one of the most important players in the world in the last few years.

“Diogo [Jota] was really young when he came to Atletico. We shared a pre-season together and it’s really nice to see how he is improving and being a really important player, starting for Liverpool many times and scoring goals.

“You can see when the team is working – and as a team it’s working – all the players get better. So, as a striker, I’m really enjoying watching these three or four players attacking, scoring goals, and creating chances. It’s really exciting.”