Jose Enrique believes Darwin Nunez's style of play at Liverpool is limiting Mohamed Salah from regularly scoring for the team.

Nunez was brought to boost attack

Salah has not been scoring consistently

Enrique believes Nunez negatively affecting Salah

WHAT HAPPENED: The Egypt international has struggled to replicate his past performances for Jurgen Klopp's team. Liverpool are currently placed 10th on the table with as many points, 14 behind leaders Arsenal and many have attributed their form to the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and Salah's failure to deliver goals consistently. The former defender has suggested the 30-year-old is struggling owing to the way Nunez is playing which denies him enough room and chances to score.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the Premier League, Salah has scored two goals and provided three assists from his wide position. On Wednesday, he played closer to the goal and scored a six-minute hattrick to help Liverpool defeat Scottish outfit Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League. He took his goals-tally in the tournament to five from the four matches he has played.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Mo Salah can definitely use the hat rick [against Rangers] to get back to his best,” Enrique told Midnite as quoted by the Express.

“In my opinion, the wingers used to be strikers really, close to the centre-backs, and Salah played [on Wednesday] as a striker. But now with Darwin Nunez it has changed a little bit, he is the one who will run into the spaces and you have the wingers as being more open. For Luis Diaz, this is helping him, because he’s that kind of winger, but it’s killing Salah.

"For his confidence he needs goals. So I’m not sure what he’s going to do against [Manchester] City, it’s going to be interesting. Because when he plays that central role, he makes a difference, and he scores goals. But it’s definitely a big step, and Salah has to play a central role, not as wide as he’s playing now."

DO YOU KNOW: Salah made Champions League history as he came off the bench to score three times in six minutes and 12 seconds in the 7-1 rout of Rangers - the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition.

WHAT NEXT: Salah will hope to maintain his form this weekend when Liverpool host the Citizens at Anfield in the English top tier.