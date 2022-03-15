Salah beats Kane, Son to February's PFA Fans' Player of the Month award

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award for February after helping the team collect maximum points in the Premier League matches played.

The 29-year-old has been influential for the Reds owing to his regular strikes, and it was no surprise when he was nominated for the monthly prize.

"The Egyptian claims the prize for the third time this season after helping Liverpool win all four of their Premier League fixtures in the month," read a statement from the club posted on their website.

"The first of his three top-flight goals in February came against Norwich City following Alisson Becker's assist, before dispatching a pair of penalties in the win over Leeds United.

"Salah beat the shortlisted Che Adams, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Craig Dawson and Jarrod Bowen to win the accolade."

Meanwhile, the winger may yet figure in Liverpool’s crunch clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that the "tough cookie" is preparing to return to training after picking up a slight knock.

The forward was forced off the field with a foot complaint after finding the target in a 2-0 win away at Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp has told reporters when asked for a progress report on Salah ahead of a midweek visit to Emirates Stadium: "Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky.

"Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks."

While Salah is pushing to be involved in north London, against an Arsenal side that has won five successive Premier League games, Klopp may be without James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas as they are struggling with illness.

He added when offering an update on the health of his squad as a whole: "[Ibrahima] Konate is back. Milner and Tsimikas at this moment are out. I think that is it."

Liverpool are placed second on the table with 66 points from 28 matches while Arsenal are in fourth with 51 points having played 26 games.