Salah beats De Bruyne to PFA Player of the Year as Kerr also recognised

The Liverpool forward has scooped the prize after an exceptional campaign where he finished as the Premier League's joint-top scorer and top assister

Mohamed Salah has won the men's 2021-22 Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award following an incredible individual campaign for Liverpool, while Sam Kerr has done so for Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

Salah wins the men's award for the second time, beating Manchester City rival Kevin De Bruyne to the prize.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Salah's team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane were also nominated.

Salah earns his second PFA title

The PFA award is voted for by current and former professional footballers, and Salah has once again impressed his peers above all others in the Premier League.

He shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min

He also claimed the Playmaker of the Year award

Salah is now one of only nine players to have won two PFA Players’ Player awards, joining Ronaldo and De Bruyne, along with Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Gareth Bale, plus twice women's award winners Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby.

What has Salah said about winning PFA POTY?

The Egypt international said: “It’s a great honour to win a trophy, individual or collective and this one is big so, I'm very happy and very proud of that.

"This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. It shows you that you’ve worked really hard and you get what you worked for.

"I have my room with trophies in a cabinet and I made sure that I had another space for one more. I always keep space and just try to imagine that the trophies are going to come.”

"When you get older, you feel like you’re more stable and you know exactly what you want from football so I’m just trying to really chill and help the team. That’s why I think I also won the Playmaker award, because it’s like you’re more aware of the game, so you just try to make the people next to you better and try to make yourself better as well.”

Kerr claims women's crown

The women's award went to Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who claimed her maiden title and became the first Australian of any gender to be named PFA Player of the Year.

Kerr finished 2021-22 as top scorer in the Women's Super League with 20 goals, as Chelsea won the title by a point from Arsenal as part of a domestic league and cup double. She scored twice in the FA Cup final as the Blues beat Manchester City after extra time.

She said: “It's a massive honour I think, whenever you’re voted for by your peers. I think that’s the highest honour as a player so it’s an amazing feeling.

“I do a lot as a player, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t, but I think you have to see yourself in those moments. I just have belief in myself honestly. Just lots of confidence that in the 90th minute or whenever it is, that the team will give me the ball and rely on me.

"Knowing that my team trust me gives me loads of confidence. I love those big moments - that's what I live for as a footballer.”

