Saka’s new deal, Dessers moves to Genk: African Football HQ Podcast

This week’s African Football HQ Podcast addresses Arsenal’s latest signing and Simba SC’s title triumph

It’s been another thrilling week in the world of African football, with high-profile transfers, contract signings, title victories and outstanding performances dominating the headlines.

In this week’s episode, Malek Shafei talks through the big stories of the last seven days with Goal Africa Head of Content Ed Dove.

The major story of the week has been the Confederation of African Football’s decision to announce the reorganisation of the continent’s footballing calendar for the coming two years.

More teams

In light of the ongoing coronavirus, President Ahmad Ahmad announced the decision to push the 2021 back to January 2022, giving the continent’s teams time enough to complete their qualifying campaigns.

In light of Fifa’s decision to cancel the September international window for African sides, it was a no-brainer, as Caf were hardly going to take the tournament away from …again.

Also on the agenda, the pod discuss ’s decision to offer Bukayo Saka a new contract.

It’s all change at the Emirates Stadium, where after two consecutive defeats, Mikel Arteta’s side have now romped to two back-to-back victories in the Premier League…and three in all competitions.

Suddenly, there is optimism back in North London, and Saka putting pen to paper on a new deal cements the positive feeling around this part of the capital.

It’s also been another big week for another uncapped , with Eredivisie top scorer Cyriel Dessers swapping Heracles for .

He netted 15 goals in the aborted Dutch top flight this season, and while he should thrive in , should Dessers have aimed higher?

Dove certainly believes the forward is ready for life in one of Europe’s five major leagues, while Shafei is confident that the switch to the Jupiler League is a good deal for all parties.

Article continues below

Also this week, we discussed the race for the in the Premier League, where the likes of Adama Traore, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi are all in the running.

—for whom Kelechi Iheanacho netted in midweek—are still in pole position, but their form has deteriorated dramatically since the restart, and they’ll need to improve if they’re to fend off the sides beneath them in the table.

Over in , Simba SC clinched their third title in a row this weekend, as Sven Vandenbroeck’s side romped to the title. There’s no doubt that they’re deserving of the title, but just how did the domestic heavyweights get over the line so easily?