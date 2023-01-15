Saile: Kaizer Chiefs in pole position to sign Nchanga Rangers captain

GOAL has exclusively learned that Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement with Nchanga Rangers regarding the services of Christian Saile.

Chiefs look set to beat Zesco to Saile's signature

The left-footed player impressed Zwane whilst on trial

The PSL champions are scheduled to take on Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? The DR Congolese player is one of the top strikers in Zambia and his exploits for Rangers attracted interest from Chiefs towards the end of last year.

Saile underwent a successful stint at Amakhosi during the recent PSL break which was enforced by the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar and the Soweto giants opened transfer talks with Rangers.

The Glamour Boys have now reached an agreement with Rangers regarding the 22-year-old's services according to an impeccable source.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Yes, there is an agreement between Rangers and Chiefs," a source told GOAL.

"Personal terms have also been agreed upon with his agent. He will now fly to South Africa to undergo medicals before he signs.

"I know Zesco United were also interested in him, but Chiefs have moved swiftly and they will get their man."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants signed free-agent Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez who was snapped up from Stellenbosch FC.

However, the club's head coach Arthur Zwane indicated that they were planning to reinforce the striking department in the current transfer window.

Saile will offer direct competition for Du Preez, Bimenyimana and youngster Keletso Sifama once his deal is finalised and he obtains his South African work permit.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will go toe to toe with Sundowns in a blockbuster PSL match on January 21 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be determined to avoid a third successive defeat in the league and also avenge their 4-0 loss to Sundowns in the first-round league clash in August last year.