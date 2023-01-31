Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye has lauded Christian Saile Basomboli, insisting he could be better than Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

WHAT HAPPENED: Saile made his debut for the Glamour Boys on Sunday in a 2-0 win against Royal AM.

Despite coming from the bench, the 22-year-old Congolese set up Ashley du Preez for the club's second after Sifiso Hlanti had scored the opening goal earlier in the second half.

Saile's movement on the day was intelligent and Khanye now believes the new attacker could be better than Bimenyimana.

WHAT HE SAID: "It looks like he could be a bit better than Bimenyimana. There's something that we saw [on Sunday]. We [saw] a couple of times where he created a goal, credit to the guy," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"We cannot talk much about him when we haven’t really seen him. We can’t say he is bad and stuff because we haven’t seen his other moves, but can we see more consistency?

"There are still enough games for us to see him. [On Sunday], he came in and created a goal, he made some runs where he had a shot. Even though he missed the target he was able to create space for those shots.

"So we want to see more of him. Now we can’t really comment about him because we haven’t seen him.

"We can’t say he is bad when we have seen clips of him. We want to see more of him. We want to see his quality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Burundi international has struggled of late to score - he has gone four Premier Soccer League matches without a goal. The towering striker has found the back of the net once in the last seven games played across all competitions.

Saile's display on Sunday was welcome considering the fact that the team is aiming at finishing in the top-two positions to qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will be away at TS Galaxy in their next top-flight assignment on Sunday.