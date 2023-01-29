Saile Basomboli gave us what we needed - Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane pleased with Congolese star after historic feat

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane felt that Christian Saile Basomboli gave Amakhosi exactly what they needed in their win over Royal AM.

Zwane was happy to see Amakhosi end their goal drought

The former Bafana Bafana assistant discussed Basomboli's impact

The Glamour Boys will be away to Galaxy in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED? The DR Congolese forward marked his debut for Chiefs by changing the complexion of the game after coming on as a second-half substitute and helped Amakhosi claim a 2-0 win over Thwihli Thwahla.

Basomboli provided the assist for Ashley du Preez's goal after Man of the Match Sifiso Hlanti had broken the deadlock and the Soweto giants went on to register their eighth win of the season in the PSL.

Zwane explained that Basomboli provided the extra oomph they needed and the 49-year-old tactician was also pleased to see Chiefs register their first-ever win over Royal .

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "Yeah, look he gave us the extra oomph we were looking for, we were so much aggressive, we gave them no space, we were pressing them, we knew that we'll win that midfield battle," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"We just needed to be a little bit aggressive going forward. When he came on he gave us that, that's why we managed to score the second goal."

ZWANE ON CHIEFS' PERFORMANCE: "Yeah, look we obviously started the year very sloppy but in terms of performance, not bad at all, we were just not scoring goals in all the previous games that we played," the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach continued.

"We created chances, at least today we managed to score, capitalised and kept a clean-sheet. I must give credit to the boys, they fought, they gave everything, I'm so proud of them even when we were one man down (Dillan Solomons got injured late in the game and Chiefs had used all their substitution slots).

"But it's a worrying factor when you lose two of your right-backs (due to injury), so we are going to have to reshuffle the game again. Obviously as coaches we always come with a plan," he added.

"It was never going to be an easy game, they've always been our hoodoo team, we wanted to break that ice as well in many ways. We've never beaten them, we've never won a game this season (year), we've never scored a goal, so this game was for us to turn things around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane became the first Chiefs coach to mastermind a win over Royal who had recorded three successive wins over Amakhosi in their three league meetings.

The win also eased pressure on the Soweto-born mentor who had seen his side lose three consecutive matches against Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns before facing Royal.

The Naturena-based giants also ended their three-match goal drought and they will be hoping that Basomboli is the solution to their recent goalscoring woes.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will go head to head with TS Galaxy on February 5 at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs will be looking to win two matches in a row for the first time this year.