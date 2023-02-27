Saile Basomboli: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker advises Congolese forward how to succeed at Amakhosi

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Kabamba Musasa has told Christian Saile Basomboli to focus only on scoring goals if he wants to succeed at the club.

Musasa has told Saile to concentrate on scoring goals

Former Chiefs striker feels his compatriot must do more

The Congolese forward has one goal & assist in five games

WHAT HAPPENED? Musasa, who played for Chiefs between 2002 and 2005, scoring 15 goals in 51 league appearances, feels his compatriot will only endear himself to the demanding Amakhosi fanbase if he finds the back of the net regularly.

Saile joined Chiefs in January from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers and has been well received by the supporters following some brilliant performances that have seen him score one goal and provide an assist.

The Congolese striker has made five appearances for his new club so far, starting three, with his pace, power and overall work rate delighting the fans.

His ability to work the channels, drop deep as well as his aerial strength have given the Glamour Boys another dimension in attack after getting frustrated by the more static Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

While Musasa is encouraged by the early signs, he feels the striker will ultimately be judged by how many goals he scores for the club who are success-starved, having last won a trophy in 2015.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “At Chiefs, there are a lot of fans who follow the club, and they can say whatever they want about you but just know that as a striker, your job is to score,” Musasa told KickOff.

“Once you have the goals, it helps with your confidence going forward. If you are not scoring, so many things can be said about you, so that is why I say, he should just score goals to earn the trust of the fans.

“I see Chiefs have not been winning trophies for many years now so I think he should use this as his chance to score goals that win the club a trophy.

“Even with his play, he should try to get in the box a lot so that he scores goals. I know there are a lot of players with skill that will provide him with passes for him to finish.

“So, that is why I say, his language should be all about goals.”

THE BIGGER PUICTURE: Chiefs have struggled in attack this season, with their front three of Bimenyimana, Keagan Dolly and Ashley du Preez fluffing their lines, forcing the club into the market for a new striker.

Bimenyimana has seven goals, six of them coming from the first five games of the season, with both Dolly and Du Preez on three each and Saile was brought in to provide competition as Chiefs seek a top two finish as well as the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will be counting on Saile for goals when they visit fourth-placed Richards Bay on Saturday.