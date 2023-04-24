Saile & Bimenyimana served notice by Vilakazi - 'No striker like Mayo at Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns will be tough!'

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi believes Khanyisa Mayo will be a good fit at Kaizer Chiefs as opposed to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mayo has scored five goals in as many recent matches

He is two goals shy of top scorer Shalulile

Vilakazi opines why Mayo will be a hit at Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayo has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the next transfer window after enjoying a good spell at Cape Town City.

Last weekend, he was on target but could not help the Citizens from falling 2-1 against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League outing.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also reportedly interested in the striker, but Vilakazi insists Mayo could be a hit at Amakhosi whose strikers have not been consistently performing.

The ex-Pirates man believes the forward will struggle to get enough playing time at the Brazilians.

WHAT HE SAID: "We can only wish but only money talks. [If] he can go to Chiefs, let him go to Chiefs and play there because at Sundowns for me it is going to be tough for him," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"It is going to be tough because he will have to compete with the likes of [Peter] Shalulile. Sometimes Sundowns plays without a number nine, with Shalulile playing the left wing. You still have [Cassius] Mailula, there are a lot of them.

"So for me, it is not a good idea for him to go to Sundowns. He should go to Chiefs because they don't have a striker like him.

"He has height, a strong body and he can protect the ball. So for me, he can be a very good player for Kaizer Chiefs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo has managed to score nine PSL goals this season, putting him behind Shalulile who is leading with 11. Bradley Grobler and Monnapule Saleng have 10 goals each.

Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana started his stint at Amakhosi on a high, but after playing 16 matches, the towering Burundi international has managed seven goals, while missing a host of clear chances.

Christian Saile Basomboli was signed in the most recent transfer window to boost Chiefs' chances of qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season, but he has just one goal in the nine league outings.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs might be tempted to go for Mayo at the end of the season, but until then, Bimenyimana and Saile have a couple of games to convince Arthur Zwane otherwise.