Safranko: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with striker

The 27-year-old Slovak leaves Chloorkop after spending just one season in the Premier Soccer League

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed striker Pavol Safranko has left the club.

Signed from Romanian side Sepsi OSK before the start of last season, Safranko parts ways with the Tshwane giants after struggling to get playing minutes.

He was yet to feature in any game in the current Premier Soccer League campaign in which Masandawana have played five matches.

“Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm that it has parted ways with Slovakian striker, Pavol Safranko,” Sundowns announced on Thursday morning.

“The 27-year-old lanky striker joined Sundowns last season from Romanian Liga 1 side Sepsi OSK and made a total of 29 appearances and scored 9 goals for Masandwana.

“One of the key goals that Pavol scored was the winner against Royal AM to ensure that Sundowns progressed to the final of the Nedbank Cup.

“Pavol, who has been a consummate professional throughout his stay at Sundowns is free to join the club of his choice and the Sundowns family wishes him all of the best with his footballing endeavours.”

The Slovak scored five goals in 16 league appearances last season.

But his playing chances diminished following the arrival of Abubeker Nasir as well as attacking midfielder Marcelo Allende who has made an immediate impact at the club.

With the likes of Peter Shalulile and Neo Maema in top form, Safranko’s game opportunities looked very slim.

His departure also opens chances for the registration of non-South Africans like Allende, Nasir and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

He leaves Sundowns at a time he has been linked with a move back to Romania.

The 27-year-old is reportedly on his way to FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest.

Another Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has also been linked with a move away from Chloorkop after failing to hold a place in the starting line-up.