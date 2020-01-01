We want to talk to the club - Safpu president Gaoshubelwe confirms AmaZulu FC's salary cuts

Usuthu are reportedly looking to reduce their wage-bill in order to help the club cope with the financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak

SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has confirmed FC's pending salary cuts.

Reports indicating that Usuthu had informed their employees there will be wage cuts this month emerged on Monday, with the having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Gaoshubelwe indicated that he will hold talks with AmaZulu's management regarding the matter.

More teams

“We need to engage with the players. We also know in terms of football and its revenue," Gaoshubelwe said.

After the PSL was halted early last month, AmaZulu have not been paying for travels and accommodation.

Furthermore, PSL clubs are still receiving a R2.5-million monthly fee from the PSL, hence Gaoshubelwe is keen to hold talks with Usuthu.

"You can argue it’s in broadcasting rights, grants are being paid. We want to talk to the club AmaZulu,” he added.

“We as Safpu are happy to have this conversation and prove to them that there needs to be a cut due to income revenue. It’s important that AmaZulu are open to the players."

The KwaZulu-Natal giants are sponsored by supermarket giant Spar.

Safpu is affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions, and FifPro and FifPro Africa.