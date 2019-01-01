Safpu intervene as Witbank Spurs players allegedly go months without pay

Siyavutha, who are one of the longest surviving teams in the NFD, seem to be struggling on and off the pitch

National First Division (NFD) outfit Witbank Spurs' camp have allegedly failed to pay their players for months.



This was revealed by the South African Football Players' Union (Safpu), which is a trade union that represents footballers in the country.

Safpu have been forced to intervene and took to social media to show the organisation taking it upon them to sponsor food for the players.

NFD clubs have often struggled to pay their players due to dire financial straits in recent years and this is the latest incident to be reported.



The Mpumalanga-based side which is owned by businessman Themba Mafu has also struggled on the field of play this season.

Nicknamed Siyavutha, Spurs currently find themselves in the relegation zone having accumulated only 21 points from 26 matches.



Sixteenth-placed Spurs are five points behind 14th-placed Real Kings with four games left.



On Wednesday, Spurs appointed Kagisho Dikgacoi as their new coach as they look to avoid relegation.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder recently replaced veteran tactician Shakes Mashaba.



Sapfu posted a photo of their deputy secretary general Taelo Motloung with Spurs players on Wednesday afternoon.



