SAFF Championship 2021: Bangladesh squad list, fixtures and results
The Bangladesh national team have a new interim head coach in Oscar Bruzon for the SAFF Championship 2021. The Spaniard was handed over the reins for the next two months after a string of poor performances under Jamie Day.
The impact was instant as they won the the SAFF Championship opener 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Topu Barman scored the only goal of the game from 12 yards after Bangladesh were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. This was soon after Sri Lanka's Duckson Puslas picked up a red card and was sent off.
BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Anisur Rahman Zico
Sahidul Alam Sohel
Ashraful Islam Rana
Defenders:
Topu Barman
Bishwanath Ghosh
Rahmat Mia
Tariq Raihan Kazi
Riyadul Hasan Rafi
Yeasin Arafat
Razaul Karim
Tutul Hossain Badsha
Mohammad Hridoy
Midfielders:
Sohel Rana
Jamal Bhuyan
Saad Uddin
Rakib Hossain
Atiqur Rahman Fahad
Forwards:
Biplo Ahamed
Mahbubur Rahman
Mohammad Ibrahim
Matin Miah
Suman Reza
Jewel Rana.
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|SCORE
|October 1
|4:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|0-1
|October 4
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs India
|National Football Stadium
|October 7
|9:30 PM
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium